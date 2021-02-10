IND USA
Lok Sabha sees huge increase in productivity in past two days

  • According to statistics by Lok Sabha secretariat, the productivity for the past two days was 161 per cent due to the House sitting beyond its scheduled time. Speaker Om Birla and several ministers were present in the House when it was adjourned at late hours in the past two days.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:15 PM IST

Lok Sabha has witnessed "record productivity" over the past two days following resolution of logjam over the demand by opposition parties for a separate discussion on the new farm laws that had caused repeated disruptions last week.

According to statistics by Lok Sabha secretariat, the productivity for the past two days was 161 per cent due to the House sitting beyond its scheduled time.

Speaker Om Birla and several ministers were present in the House when it was adjourned at late hours in the past two days.

The Speaker held a series of meetings last week to resolve the stalemate in the House between the government and opposition parties.

The Lok Sabha functioned till 12 midnight on Monday on the discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's Address and the productivity was 143 per cent. The House functioned till 1 am on Tuesday and the productivity was 180 per cent.

The discussion saw 69 members putting across their views in the House and 62 members laying down their speeches.

Lok Sabha will also function beyond its scheduled time on Wednesday.

india news

SC stays HC verdict asking schools to provide gadgets, internet to poor students

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:38 PM IST
  • A division bench of the high court had directed that cost of gadgets and internet package are not a part of tuition fee and have to be provided free of cost to these students by the schools, subject to the right of private unaided schools to claim reimbursement from the state.
india news

India to continue talks with China for disengagement: Minister in Lok Sabha

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Earlier topday, China’s defence ministry announced in Beijing that Indian and Chinese troops had begun disengaging on the southern and northern banks of Pangong lake.
india news

Prohibitory orders in Assam district after clash and arson on Mizoram border

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:27 PM IST
  • Hailakandi's Deputy Commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal said the situation is under control and most villagers who had fled their homes have returned.
india news

Big projects for poll-bound states in budget: Kapil Sibal alleges bias

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:24 PM IST
There were big road infrastructure projects marked out in the budget for Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Assam and Kerala.
india news

Telangana CM announces 1,000 crore scheme for Dalit empowerment

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:20 PM IST
The “CM Dalit Empowerment Scheme” would be rolled out in the forthcoming budget.
india news

SC notice to Centre on plea seeking repeal of provisions criminalising begging

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:12 PM IST
A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy issued notices and sought replies from the Centre as also Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Bihar on the plea which claimed that sections of the statutes criminalising begging is violative of Constitutional rights.
india news

19-year-old man held from Faridabad for harassing over 50 women on social media

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:12 PM IST
  • The police said the accused harassed more than 50 girls and women after stalking them over various social media platforms. He used to send them messages with sexual connotations on these platforms using a fake identity of a woman. The accused even targeted minors by morphing their pictures.
india news

PM cites 'Churchill Cigar Assistant' anecdote to underline need for change

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:07 PM IST
  • To buttress his point for change, Modi cited a story of CCA, Churchill Cigar Assistant, in the office of Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. The post was specifically created for ensuring the supply of cigar to Churchill from Tiruchirappalli in the state.
india news

FASTags to become mandatory from February 15: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • The government had initially set the deadline for the mandatory fitment of FASTag for all vehicles in the country from January 1, 2021 but the implementation was delayed and toll plazas continued collecting money manually too.
india news

Tamil Nadu parties united in call for single phase state elections

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:25 PM IST
The ruling AIADMK has called for elections to be conducted in April due to the scorching heat in May.
india news

INS Viraat's dismantling to be kept on hold, says Supreme Court to owner

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:20 PM IST
INS Viraat, India’s first aircraft carrier inducted into the Indian Navy in 1987, was decommissioned in 2017.
india news

Shivaji Ganesan's son, Ramkumar, to join BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:19 PM IST
The BJP, which has a minor presence in the state, has been on a recruiting spree.
india news

FATF meets Thursday to assess Pakistan's actions on countering terror financing

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:09 PM IST
  • At the conclusion of its last plenary in October, the FATF had given Pakistan time till February this year to address “very serious deficiencies” in efforts to counter terror financing
india news

Rajnath Singh to make a statement in Rajya Sabha on Ladakh situation tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:57 PM IST
“Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha tomorrow regarding ‘Present Situation in Eastern Ladakh,” Singh's office tweeted.
