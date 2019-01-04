Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan likely to revoke suspensions of 45 MPs

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan is likely to revoke the suspension of 45 members who had faced action for creating ruckus in the House.

With just two days left in the winter session, the speaker could consider a request from All India Anna Dravidra Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK) leader and Lok Sabha deputy speaker M Thambidurai who on Friday urged her to revoke the suspension with a condition that they will not disrupt the proceedings again.

Mahajan had suspended 24 AIADMK members on Wednesday for five consecutive sittings and then 20 members of the AIADMK and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) besides an unattached member who had won on a YSR Congress Party ticket.

While AIADMK members were protesting over a proposed dam on river Cauvery, the TDP has continuously raised its demand for special category state status to Andhra Pradesh.

The action was taken under rule 374A of the Lok Sabha which says that they cannot attend the remaining days of the session, which concludes on January 8.

Thambidurai made the request during the Zero Hour, to which the speaker replied that the situation had become “unbearable”

“Madam you have the right to take the action, I am not objecting to that. I know any violation cannot be tolerated. At the same time, members are also agitated about their issues. My request is to pardon them. As only two days of this session are left,” he said.

The deputy speaker agreed that the members should not enter the Well of the House. “You have already punished them, so I now humbly request as a custodian of this House, please pardon them. Allow them to participate from Monday in the proceedings of this House. At the same time they should not enter the Well of the House,” he said.

The speaker said the behaviour of suspended members was sending a “very bad message” to the public. “Who will give the assurance that they will not enter the Well of the House.This is sending a very bad message about MPs who represent lakhs of people. We should discuss this in our chamber. All leaders should come together and discuss this issue,” she said.

The speaker also described some of the scenes witnessed in the House as “ugly” and maintained that “unbearable things” were happening in the House.

