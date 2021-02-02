IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Long term finance and a bigger playing field for private sector to lead infra push
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Long term finance and a bigger playing field for private sector to lead infra push

The Narendra Modi government has set itself a target of creating a 111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline by 2025
READ FULL STORY
By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST

The Narendra Modi government has set itself a target of creating a 111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline by 2025. The 2021-22 budget has deployed a mix of old and new to achieve this target.

This year’s budget has announced the creation of a Development Finance Institution (DFI), an idea India tried in the pre-reforms era before giving up. What is new is the unprecedented expansion in scope for private sector activity in infrastructure this budget proposes. If the ideas discussed in the budget are actually implemented, India might see more privately owned and operated roads, airports, railways, freight corridors, and ports.

Both these ideas are extremely important and potentially game-changing.

Let us take the idea of DFI first. Collapse of infrastructure projects, partly due to over optimistic revenue projections and partly because of courts cancelling resource allocations such as telecom spectrum and coal mines, played a big role in creating the bad loan crisis in Indian banks after the 2008 global financial crisis.

While it did not help that banks, especially the government-owned ones, had poor governance mechanisms and kept evergreening stressed loans so that they would not have to make extra provisioning to meet capital adequacy norms, many experts have pointed out that banks were not the best suited institutions to lend to infrastructure projects. This was because infrastructure projects take a long time to break even, while banks deal with mostly short-term deposits.

Experts call this an asset-liability mismatch. It is in this context that the discussion about recreating a DFI framework started doing the rounds. This budget has tried to tap into this sentiment. The fact that the proposed DFI will begin with a budgetary allocation of just 20,000 crore, suggests that the government wants to test the waters. It has set itself a modest target of building a portfolio of 5 lakh crore for this DFI in three years’ time.

The other potential game changer in the infra sector is the focus on asset monetisation.

The budget speech says that “monetizing operating public infrastructure assets is a very important financing option for new infrastructure construction” and has proposed that even existing infrastructure assets including those with National Highway Authority of India, Power Grid Corporation, freight corridors of railways, airports, and oil and gas pipelines will be a part of the asset monetisation programme. To be sure, the asset monetisation programme is being taken along with a sharp rise in capital expenditure allocation in 2021-22.

The budget proposes to award contracts for construction of 8,500km of roads by March 2022, and completion of an additional 11,000km of national highway corridors. Ambitious targets have also been set in railways, waterways and urban transport infrastructure including public buses and metro rail network.

The budget has also made an outlay of 3 lakh crore over the next five years towards reforms-based and results-linked power distribution sector scheme to address the viability crisis in power distribution companies

It also seeks to provide a bigger playing field to foreign capital in the field of infrastructure by proposing to make amendments to relevant legislations to allow debt financing of InVITs (infrastructure investment trusts) and REITs (real estate investment trusts) by foreign portfolio investors.

“The FY22 budget, by announcing the setting up a development finance institutions (DFI) with a corpus of 20,000 crore will go a long way in filling up the gap created by the demise of erstwhile DFIs namely Industrial Finance Corporation of India, Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India, and Industrial Development Bank of India. DFIs, unlike banks, besides bringing in the knowledge of project financing are known to have the patient capital suited for infrastructure financing. The debt financing of InVITs and REITs by foreign portfolio inflows and monetisation of operating public infrastructure assets are the right steps towards infrastructure financing,” said a note by India Ratings and Research.

To be sure, some have pointed to part of the infra-push as being driven by the upcoming assembly elections in five states. “The budget announced construction of roads in states going for elections, is there any motive behind it? Why not other states? It announced road projects of 625km in West Bengal, but the state government has already constructed 88,841km of rural roads in 10 years, which has been recognised by the Government of India,” said Amit Mitra finance minister of West Bengal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the government’s asset monetisation plan in a tweet criticising the Budget. “Forget putting cash in the hands of people, Modi Govt plans to handover India’s assets to his crony capitalist friends.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

India spent 20,776 cr on border security after China row

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:37 AM IST
New Delhi: India spent 20,776 crore on the emergency purchase of weapons and systems to beef up its military capabilities to deal with new security challenges in the midst of a lingering border dispute with China in eastern Ladakh, where both armies have deployed a total of 100,000 soldiers and advanced weaponry in their forward and depth areas, budget documents showed on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Covid-19 vaccines given a special 35k cr allocation

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The Union government has decided to set aside 35,000 crore for coronavirus vaccine in the 2021-22 financial year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget on Monday, with the promise that more money will be committed if needed
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

In pandemic age, 137% increase in budget on health, well-being

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:35 AM IST
India’s overall allocation for health and well being has soared by 137% in the financial year 2021-22 to Rs
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Tagore, Oz win find space in FM speech

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:34 AM IST
New Delhi: Finance ministers delivering budgets have distinct rhetorical styles
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Highways to welfare funds: 4 poll-bound states get infra boost

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
New Delhi: Investments on infrastructure projects ranging from fishing harbours to highways and metro rail networks, a welfare fund for tea garden workers and quotations from the poetry of Rabindranath Tagore and Thiruvalluvar in finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech underscored the Centre’s focus on states headed for elections in the coming months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Budget a let-down, designed to deceive people, says Oppn

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
The Opposition parties on Monday asserted that the Union budget was a ‘let down like never before’ that will “deceive” people even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it a vision for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will the Budget alleviate distress?

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
India imposed one of the most stringent lockdowns in the world to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Long term finance and a bigger playing field for private sector to lead infra push

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The Narendra Modi government has set itself a target of creating a 111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline by 2025
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Farmers, villages at heart of budget: PM

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the Union Budget 2021-22 as “not just active but proactive” , and stressed that villages and farmers were “at its heart”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

States likely to face crisis as govt pegs tax share at 30%

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The 15th finance commission (FC) mandates a share of 41% in the Centre’s tax revenues for the states
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

In shadow of pandemic, Centre hikes capital, revenue spending

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
India, like the rest of the world, experienced an unprecedented economic disruption because of the Covid-19 pandemic, just a month-and-a-half after the 2020-21 Budget was presented in Parliament
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt hikes capital expenditure by 34.5%

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday raised the government’s capital expenditure by 34
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Centre launches voluntary vehicle scrappage policy

By Anisha Dutta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday announced a long-pending voluntary vehicle scrapping policy that is aimed at taking polluting, fuel-guzzling vehicles off the roads to reduce pollution and congestion
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

How the fiscal math changed during and after the pandemic?

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
When Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2020-21 Union Budget last year, she announced that the Revised Estimate (RE) for the 2019-20 fiscal deficit would be 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

What does the budget do to boost growth?

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:30 AM IST
The 2021-22 budget, on the face of it, has given a massive fiscal boost to the economy
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP