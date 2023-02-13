Home / India News / Lord Hanuman gets notice from railways over ‘encroachment’. What happened next

Lord Hanuman gets notice from railways over ‘encroachment’. What happened next

Published on Feb 13, 2023 08:18 PM IST

Representational image.(PTI)
ByKanishka Singharia

The Indian Railways had shot off a notice to Lord Hanuman for alleged encroachment on government land in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, but later withdrew it. The notification issued on February 8 warns that the district administration will take steps to demolish the Hanuman temple from the encroached land if it is not removed within seven days, news agency PTI reported.

The notice also states that the amount spent on the demolition of structures built on encroached land will be recovered from Lord Hanuman.

The notice was pasted on the temple wall. After it went viral on social media and sparked an uproar, the railways rectified the mistake and issued a new one in the name of the priest of the temple.

Jhansi Railway division's public relations officer Manoj Mathur said the initial notice was served mistakenly. "Now, the new notice was served to the priest of the temple," he said. Earlier, the notice was served to "Bajrang Bali, Sabalgarh" by the senior section engineer of the Jhansi railway division.

The structure was to be removed for the construction of the Sheopur-Gwalior broad-gauge line. The new notice, issued on February 10, was served in the name of Harishankar Sharma, the priest of the temple.

(With agency inputs)

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

