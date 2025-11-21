Lost at 16, found at 61: Himachal man reunites with family after memory returns

A life that had drifted several kilometers away from its origins found its way back home after 45 long years, all because of a second head injury that unlocked a memory once lost. In Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, a man long known as Ravi Chaudhary returned to Nadi village last week(Representative Image/PTI)

In Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, a man known for decades as Ravi Chaudhary walked back into Nadi village last week, only this time, he returned as Rikhi, the boy who had disappeared at 16.

His arrival felt nothing short of unreal. The villagers gathered with music and flowers.

'Rare instance, so much happiness'

His siblings, Durga Ram, Chander Mohan, Chandramani, Kaushalya Devi, Kala Devi and Sumitra Devi, could not hold back their tears.

“Such instances are rare. There is so much happiness in the family and in the village,” cousin and local resident Rudra Sharma told news agency PTI.

Rikhi’s story had split in two back in 1980.

While working at a hotel in Haryana’s Yamunanagar, he met with a serious road accident during a trip to Ambala. The head injury that followed wiped his memory clean, his name, his home, his past. Friends eventually called him Ravi Chaudhary.

With no identity to guide him, he moved to Mumbai, took up small jobs and later settled in Nanded, Maharashtra, after finding work in a college. He married Santoshi, and the two built a life together with their three children, two daughters and a son.

Then, a few months ago, everything shifted again.

Another accident and glimpses resurface

After another head injury, faint images began surfacing in his dreams — a mango tree, slender village paths, the courtyard of a home in a place called Sataun.

Over time, he realised these weren’t dreams at all but forgotten memories, his cousin recounted.

Trying to make sense of these memories, Rikhi asked a college student for help. While searching online for Nadi village and Sataun, they found the phone number of a café. Rikhi called the number and ended up speaking to village elder Rudra Prakash.

Word travelled fast. One of Rikhi’s relatives, M K Chaubey, recognised the fragments of the past, and on November 15, the long-lost son of Nadi was finally reunited with his family.

"Though nothing is impossible, such cases of memory restoration after injury have been rarely documented. The exact cause can be known after medical investigations and brain scans," mental health expert Dr Aaditya Sharma told PTI.