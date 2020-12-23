‘Lotus blooming in Jammu and Kashmir,’ tweets BJP, Omar Abdullah says NC can’t be destroyed

india

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 13:55 IST

After the majority of the results of the District Development Council election in Jammu and Kashmir were out on Wednesday morning, in which the BJP managed to get 74 seats, the party thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for “their univocal belief in the politics of development and good governance.” Terming the result as lotus blooming in Jammu and Kashmir, the party congratulated the “brave and dedicated karyakartas who worked fearlessly and tirelessly to make this possible”.

“The DDC election result is a victory of the policies of the government of India, and of the Jammu & Kashmir administration in successfully conducting the polls. The greatest win is for the locals who have endorsed the country’s democratic system,” BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said.

“This election has proved that no matter what you do against National Conference, you can’t put an end to its existence. Only Almighty or public has that power. Spread lies and propaganda but truth will come out someday,” National Conference leader and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said.

Here are the major takeaways of the maiden election in the newly created union territory:

> The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) swept the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls by winning 110 seats.

> BJP emerged as the single largest party by getting 74 seats after securing the largest vote share.

> Omar Abdullah, however, said that BJP can’t claim to be the largest party as the regional parties contested in far fewer seats because of the alliance.

> The counting of votes for the 280 DDC constituencies – 14 each in 20 districts – started on Tuesday morning after the peaceful culmination of the eight-phase election from November 28 to December 19.

> The results of four constituencies – one each in Bandipora and Kupwara districts of north Kashmir and Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu region – are still awaited.

> Independent candidates have emerged as big winners in Jammu, with 49 of them having been declared elected so far from 280 seats, putting them ahead of parties like the Congress and the PDP. Among the big Independent wins is Taranjit Singh defeating BJP’s two-time MLA and former minister Sham Lal Choudhary in Suchetgarh in Jammu region by a slender margin of 11 votes.

> Five out of the seven former ministers who contested the DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir have won, while two belonging to the BJP suffered defeats.

> Former BJP minister Sham Lal Choudhary lost by a razor-thin margin of 11 votes in Suchetgarh constituency of Jammu district in the maiden District Development Council (DDC) election.

