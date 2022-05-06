Loudspeaker row| Sena’s Raut slams Raj Thackeray: ‘Because his brother is CM…’

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut yet again slammed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday amid the unabated political drama over the use of loudspeakers at religious places, which started with the MNS leader’s comment a couple of weeks ago. “Politics is being done everywhere about loudspeakers and some old videos of Balasaheb's views on loudspeakers in mosques are also being shared. Why was this question never raised in 50 years when Vilasrao Deshmukh, Prithviraj Chavan and Devendra Fadnavis were chief ministers?” Raut asked on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He (Raj Thackeray) had no problem with loudspeakers during that time, but he has this issue now, because his brother (Uddhav Thackeray) is the chief minister of Maharashtra,” the 60-year-old leader further said.

The MNS chief - who was yet again in the spotlight this week after a case was filed against his rally in Aurangabad on Sunday and a May 3 deadline to his party workers over the use of loudspeakers at mosques - shared an old video of Sena founder Bal Thackeray. In the video, the Sena founder can be heard addressing a gathering in Marathi against the use of loudspeakers at religious places. He had promised to remove loudspeakers from mosques.

The MNS leader’s post came even as Aurangabad remain alert over his deadline on Tuesday while Eid was celebrated across India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He made a controversial appeal later in an open letter after police action. "I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeaker blaring with azaan; in those places, play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. That's when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers.”

Among those who have targeted Raj Thackeray for invoking the Sena founder amid the controversy was party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.

“The original. For all the cheap copies, a lesson: People who copy will always be not just one step, but several steps behind,” Chaturvedi tweeted on Thursday along with a video clip of Bal Thackeray.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON