‘Love jihad’ angle in Tunisha Sharma's death, claims BJP leader; police deny

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan on Sunday claimed that the death of actor Tunisha Sharma was a matter of “love jihad” and the police are probing the case. Mahajan further stated that the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government is mulling bringing strict law against “love jihad”.

"It is a matter of 'love jihad' and police are investigating the case. We are seeing that such cases are increasing day by day and we are mulling bringing a strict law against it," Mahajan told ANI.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav, however, said that there is no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or 'Love Jihad', as of now.

"The investigation is underway. Accused Sheezan's and the deceased's phones have been seized. There is no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or 'Love Jihad', as of now," he said.

‘Love jihad’ is a term largely used by right-wing groups to describe marital relationships between Muslim men and Hindu women, though the courts and the Union government do not officially recognise the term.

20-year-old Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set of a television show following which a case of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against her co-actor and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the basis of a complaint by Sharma’s mother.

“Sharma and Khan had an affair. They had a break-up 15 days ago after which she died by suicide on the sets of her show,” Jadhav told a press conference.

Tunisha Sharma’s body was brought to JJ Hospital in Naigaon around 1.30 am on Sunday where her post-mortem examination was conducted. The Waliv police said the post-mortem report of the actor specified “hanging” as the cause of death.

Tunisha's last rites will be performed on December 27 in Mumbai's Mira road area, her maternal uncle Pawan Sharma told ANI.

(With ANI inputs)

