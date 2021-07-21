Low depression in Bay of Bengal likely, Tamil Nadu to get more rains in coming days

With ample signs of a low depression brewing in North-Western Bay of Bengal sea, Tamil Nadu may have to brace up for more rains in the following days, reported Tamil daily Dinamalar quoting Regional Meteorological Centre at Chennai. The center has warned of a low depression formation in the Bay of Bengal on July 23.

The low depression will result in heavy winds ranging from 40 to 50 kilometers per hour in Tamil Nadu's coastal districts, Gulf of Mannar, South and Central parts of Bay of Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, and Lakshadweep islands. The fishermen are warned not to venture into these areas in the coming days. The skies will remain cloudy in Chennai city on Wednesday and moderate showers could be expected in some parts of the city areas, the regional center forecasted.

The center also predicted heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning to moderate showers in the Western Ghats districts namely the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, and Tenkasi districts on Wednesday. Light showers could be expected in some parts of the state while dry climate will prevail in most parts of the state, the weather bulletin mentioned.

Chennai and suburban areas are witnessing heavy rains and thunderstorms, especially during the nights this week. Earlier on Monday night, incessant rains resulted in the diversion of flight services to Chennai Airport. Heavy rains with lightning and winds which started lashing the city suburbs lasted from Monday night to Tuesday morning.

Air Asia flight from Guwahati supposed to land at Chennai Airport on Monday night could not make a landing due to inclement weather. Airport authorities diverted the flight to Bengaluru Airport. The flight returned to Chennai early Monday morning. Two passenger flights and three cargo flights taking off from Chennai airport were also delayed by one hour on Monday, according to the daily.