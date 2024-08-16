 Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to bring widespread rain to NW India next week: IMD | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to bring widespread rain to NW India next week: IMD

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 16, 2024 04:50 PM IST

The IMD has also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka over the next 2-3 days.

A low-pressure area that has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh is likely to bring widespread rainfall over northwest India next week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

A woman enjoys the rain at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
A woman enjoys the rain at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The low-pressure area is likely to move north-northwestwards over the next 2 days and spread over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards further into Jharkhand and adjoining areas in the subsequent 3 days.

“The low-pressure area will move towards Rajasthan after crossing Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. After the next three days, we can expect widespread rain over NW India also,” IMD director general M Mohapatra said.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level is likely to remain active and near its normal position during the week.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest Rajasthan and its neighbourhood, extending up to the mid-tropospheric levels.

A cyclonic circulation is also lying over south interior Karnataka and its neighbourhood. The trough is now running from north interior Karnataka to Comorin area, across the cyclonic circulation in lower tropospheric levels.

The IMD predicts isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka over the next 2-3 days.

There is a 5% excess in rainfall over India since June 1, with 12% excess rain over central India, 20% excess over South Peninsula, 0% excess over northwest India and 12% deficiency over east and northeast India.

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to bring widespread rain to NW India next week: IMD
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On