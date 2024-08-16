Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to bring widespread rain to NW India next week: IMD

A low-pressure area that has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh is likely to bring widespread rainfall over northwest India next week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. A woman enjoys the rain at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The low-pressure area is likely to move north-northwestwards over the next 2 days and spread over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards further into Jharkhand and adjoining areas in the subsequent 3 days.

“The low-pressure area will move towards Rajasthan after crossing Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. After the next three days, we can expect widespread rain over NW India also,” IMD director general M Mohapatra said.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level is likely to remain active and near its normal position during the week.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest Rajasthan and its neighbourhood, extending up to the mid-tropospheric levels.

A cyclonic circulation is also lying over south interior Karnataka and its neighbourhood. The trough is now running from north interior Karnataka to Comorin area, across the cyclonic circulation in lower tropospheric levels.

The IMD predicts isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka over the next 2-3 days.

There is a 5% excess in rainfall over India since June 1, with 12% excess rain over central India, 20% excess over South Peninsula, 0% excess over northwest India and 12% deficiency over east and northeast India.