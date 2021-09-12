Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to turn into depression, IMD predicts heavy rains in Odisha, Chhattisgarh
Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to turn into depression, IMD predicts heavy rains in Odisha, Chhattisgarh

The IMD has issued a red-colour coded alert to Odisha and Chhattisgarh for September 13, cautioning that the states are expected to witness heavy rainfall activity.
PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 06:14 PM IST
"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity (is likely) over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next two days," the IMD said.(ANI)

A low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression by late Sunday night and it is expected to bring extremely heavy rains over parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has also issued a red-colour coded alert to Odisha and Chhattisgarh for September 13, cautioning that the states are expected to witness heavy rainfall activity. 

"A well marked low pressure area lies over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Odisha-West Bengal coasts during next 12 hours," the IMD said on Sunday afternoon.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh during subsequent 2-3 days, it added. 

"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity (is likely) over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next two days," the IMD added. 

The IMD said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely to continue over Gujarat, north Konkan, north central Maharashtra and east Rajasthan during next five days.

Isolated heavy falls are also very likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala during the next three days, it said, adding isolated very heavy falls are likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 12 and Telangana in September. 13.

The IMD added that isolated to scattered rainfall activity is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next five days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is likely over Uttarakhand from September 12-16, it added.

