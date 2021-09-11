Low pressure over Rajasthan behind Delhi's massive rain, more predicted | 10 updates

The short and heavy spell of rain will continue to lash Delhi and its adjoining areas on Saturday, the weather department has predicted. From tomorrow onwards, there will be a gradual reduction while rainfall will continue in western Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

The monsoon withdraws from Delhi generally by September 25. Another wet spell is predicted around September 17-18, the weather department said.

Here are the latest updates of Delhi rain

1. According to IMD, a low-pressure area lies over East Rajasthan and the neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to middle tropospheric levels. The low-pressure area and its remnant are likely to persist over the same area during 3-4 days.

2. Weathermen have identified this low pressure as a long-lived one that entered through Andhra Pradesh and then moved towards Maharashtra and Gujarat and is now lying over Rajasthan.

3. Even before Saturday's rain, Delhi recorded the highest rainfall in 46 years. According to the IMD, Delhi records 648.9 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. This year, the city already reported 1,100 mm of rainfall till Friday.

‘Cleared up within 30 minutes...’: Aviation minister Scindia on waterlogging at Delhi airport

4. Delhi reported 636 mm, 544 mm, 876 mm, 370.8 mm and 505.5 mm during the monsoon season in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, respectively.

5. More rain is expected over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana on Saturday which will subsequently reduce, the weather department said. Heavy rain is predicted over Uttarakhand between September 11 and September 15 and over west Rajasthan on September 11 and 12.

6. Major traffic disruption was caused in the city while the Delhi traffic police issued an advisory informing about the road conditions. Overall, traffic was slow throughout the day.

7. Parts of Delhi Airport went under water following the heavy rainfall. The visuals of Delhi airport's submerged terminal 3 went viral on social media. "We regret the inconvenience caused. Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved," the airport authorities said.

8. Vistara, SpiceJet Ltd, IndiGo and other airlines issued travel advisories, asking passengers to check the status of their flights.

9. Several flights were either cancelled or delayed because of the incessant rain since morning. The airport authorities said that operations became normal since 9am. Four domestic flights -- two of SpiceJet and one each of IndiGo and Go First -- were diverted to Jaipur. One international flight -- Emirates flight from Dubai to Delhi -- was diverted to Ahmedabad, reports said.

10. Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said after the images of a flooded terminal came to the surface, he spoke to the airport officials and was told that the waterlogged forecourt was cleared up within 30 minutes.