Low pressure to bring widespread heavy rainfall in Bengal till July 1: IMD forecast

The IMD on Wednesday forecast widespread rain over West Bengal with heavy downpour likely in some districts till July 1 owing to the likely formation of a low pressure area. IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal-Odisha coast.(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that under the influence of the low pressure area likely to be formed along the West Bengal-Odisha coast, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is expected in some districts of south Bengal during the next three days.

It said that due to favourable wind patterns and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in some districts of north Bengal from June 27 to 30.

In south Bengal, heavy rain at one or two places is likely at Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas districts, the IMD said.

The north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur are likely to receive heavy rain with very heavy downpour at one or two places in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on June 28, it said.

It said that squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 35 to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely over the Odisha-West Bengal coasts and in the north Bay of Bengal till Thursday.

Warning that sea conditions are very likely to be rough, the IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal-Odisha coast and north Bay of Bengal till Thursday.

Kalimpong received the maximum rainfall in the state at 64 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday, followed by Darjeeling at 35 mm during the period.