Low-intensity earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley

ByHT News Desk
May 18, 2025 07:04 AM IST

The exact location of the earthquake's epicentre in Arunachal Pradesh was Latitude 29.03 N, Longitude 95.78 E.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Arunachal Pradesh early Sunday morning, said the National Centre for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km, and it occurred in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley, according to the NCS.

Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on May 17 as well. (Representational/Shutterstock)
Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on May 17 as well. (Representational/Shutterstock)

The exact location of the earthquake’s epicentre was Latitude 29.03 N, Longitude 95.78 E.

“EQ of M: 3.8, On: 18/05/2025 05:06:33 IST, Lat: 29.03 N, Long: 95.78 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh,” the NCS said in a post on X.

This quake comes just a day after Arunachal Pradesh was hit by another quake of similar magnitude on Saturday, May 17. An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 jolted Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley at 3.11 pm on Saturday.

The depth of the quake was 12 km and the exact epicenter of it was at Latitude 28.78 N, Longitude 95.70 E.

Another earthquake today

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolted Indonesia’s Northern Sumatra region in the early hours of Sunday at 2.50 am Indian time, said the National Centre for Seismology.

The depth of the quake was 58 km and its exact epicentre was Latitude 2.86 N, Longitude 96.35 E.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
