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LPG price hiked again: Cooking gas rates increased by 29, now cost 942 in Delhi

The price of an LPG cylinder in Delhi has now been raised to ₹942 from ₹913, PTI news agency cited industry sources as saying.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 09:21 am IST
By HT News Desk
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The price of domestic LPG has been hiked by 29 per cylinder, the second time in three months as global energy supply remained affected over West Asia crisis.

The LPG price has been hiked again by 29 per cylinder in Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)

The price of an LPG cylinder in Delhi has now been raised to 942 from 913, PTI news agency cited industry sources as saying. The revised price comes into effect from Sunday, June 7.

Earlier in March, the prices of cooking gas was hiked by 60 per cylinder in Delhi after the global energy prices were hit by the US-Iran war.

What's behind fresh LPG price hike?

The hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinders even as the government has hiked the prices of petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel, commercial LPG cylinder and LPG over constrained global supply.

Industry sources told PTI that the increase in domestic LPG prices had only partly offset losses incurred on cooking gas sales. The LPG price hike comes amid a broader round of fuel price increases.

 
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