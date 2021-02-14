LPG price hiked by 50 per cylinder in Delhi, to cost 769 from tomorrow

The price of liquefied petroleum gas domestic cylinder in Delhi was raised by ₹50 per unit on Sunday, the third increase in LPG rates since December last year. The new price of ₹769 per 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will be applicable in the national capital from 12am tomorrow.

On December 1, 2020, the price was hiked by a similar ₹50 per cylinder, followed by a hike of ₹50 again on December 16 due to firming of international prices.

The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder was increased to ₹694 per 14.2-kg cylinder from ₹644 earlier, according to a price notification of state fuel marketing companies.

Prior to that, the price had remained unchanged at ₹594 a cylinder since July. This was the same rate at which subsidised LPG refills are also sold.

Since May last year, most cooking gas customers have not received subsidies as the combination of international oil price collapse and domestic refill rate increases brought parity between subsidised and market rates.

The price of LPG gas cylinders is determined by state-run oil companies and is revised on a monthly basis. Depending on international fuel rates and US dollar-rupee exchange rates, the prices can go up or down.

The rise in price of LPG comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices in India have touched an all-time high.

