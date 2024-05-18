LS polls: 889 candidates to contest elections in phase 6, says ECI

New Delhi: A total of 889 candidates from eight States/Union Territories (UTs) will contest elections in phase six of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Saturday. This includes 20 candidates for the adjourned poll in the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency (PC) of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representative Photo)

According to the election commission, 1,978 nominations were filed for 57 parliamentary constituencies across the seven States/UTs (excluding the adjourned poll in PC 3-Anantnag-Rajouri of J&K). The polling for the fourth phase of elections will be held on May 13 and phase six on May 25.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The poll body further stated that the maximum number of nominations were received from Uttar Pradesh (470) from 14 PCs followed by Haryana with 370 nominations from 10 PCs. Ranchi parliamentary constituency in Jharkhand received the maximum number of nominations with 70 followed by North East Delhi PC in the national capital territory of Delhi with 69 nominations.

After the scrutiny of all nominations, 900 were found to be valid, said the election commission. In Anantnag-Rajouri, 28 nominations were filed in phase three, in which 21 nominations were found to be valid.

The poll body further mentioned that the average number of contesting candidates in a parliamentary constituency for the sixth phase is 15.

The last date for filing nominations for phase six for all seven States/UTs, excluding the adjourned poll in PC Anantnag-Rajouri, was May 6. The election commission also directed all states and UTs to ensure time-bound issuance of ‘No Dues certificate’ to intending candidates to be included in their affidavits.

Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases till June 1. Polling for two phases has already been concluded. Votes will be counted on June 4.