Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
LS Speaker Birla visits hospital in Kota where 77 infants died in December

LS Speaker Birla visits hospital in Kota where 77 infants died in December

As many as 10 newborns have died in 48 hours at a maternal and child hospital in the city raising alarm for authorities and the State government.

Dec 29, 2019
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kota
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla interacting with relatives, over the incident of the death of 10 newborns at J K Lone Maternal and Child Hospital in Kota on Sunday.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla interacting with relatives, over the incident of the death of 10 newborns at J K Lone Maternal and Child Hospital in Kota on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
         

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday visited the hospital in the city where 77 newborns have died in the month of December.

“There is a lack of infrastructure and medical equipment. Many equipment are dysfunctional. I have asked for the equipment required in writing. It will be made available in 15 days,” Birla, who is Lok Sabha MP from Kota, told ANI.

As many as 10 newborns have died in 48 hours at a maternal and child hospital in the city raising alarm for authorities and the State government. According to the hospital official, 77 deaths have taken place till now in the month of December.

Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed District Collector Kota, Secretary, Health Education Department, to conduct a high-level enquiry and apprise the commission of its report at the earliest.

