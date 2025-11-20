The Indian Army has signed a contract for buying BvS10 Sindhu all-terrain vehicles from Larsen & Toubro, which has partnered with BAE Systems for the programme, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday. L&T to supply army with BvS10 Sindhu all-terrain vehicles

“Under the contract, L&T will indigenously produce the BvS10 Sindhu at its armoured systems complex in Hazira with technical and design support from BAE Systems Hägglunds, the original manufacturer of the BvS10 platform,” the statement said. The contract includes a comprehensive integrated logistics support package for initial deployment, maintenance and life-cycle sustainment.

The BvS10 Sindhu ( an upgraded version of BvS10) is tailored specifically for India’s terrain and climate, including high altitude, desert, marshland and amphibious environments. “The upgraded vehicle successfully competed in and flawlessly completed a series of demanding trials demonstrating exceptional performance in both sea-level environments and high-altitude regions,” it said.

“The BvS10’s unmatched mobility, flexibility and performance in extreme climatic conditions are critical attributes highlighted by the Indian Army,” said Tommy Gustafsson Rask, managing director of BAE Systems Hägglunds. “We are proud to support India’s defence modernisation through this licensing programme, which embodies our commitment to local manufacturing and technology transfer under the Make in India initiative”.

This contract marks a significant milestone in India’s defence landscape under the Make in India initiative and reaffirms L&T’s strengths in systems engineering and manufacturing of defence-critical requirements at industrial scale, complemented by a proven vehicle platform and the global defence credentials of BAE Systems, said Arun Ramchandani, senior vice president and head of L&T’s Precision Engineering & Systems.

The vehicle is currently in service in Austria, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom. It is also on order for the German Army.