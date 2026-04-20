A 62-year-old man narrowly escaped a fatal accident after his throat was slit by a kite string allegedly made of banned manja while he was riding a motorcycle on the Haiderganj–Bazaar Khala road, Lucknow, on Sunday.

Lucknow: Elderly man’s throat slit by banned manja; helmet strap saves life

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Recently, the state capital was hit by a series of manja injuries incidents, killing one, a medical representative, and injuring as many as 20 others in a span of one month.

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The victim, identified as Harishankar Yadav, a resident of Para, sustained injuries to his neck but survived due to his helmet strap, which prevented the sharp string from cutting deeper.

According to Yadav, he was travelling to meet his sister in Aishbagh when he suddenly felt a sharp pain around his neck.

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{{^usCountry}} “Before I could understand what had happened, the manja had already cut my throat. If I had not been wearing a helmet, it could have been fatal,” Harishankar Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Before I could understand what had happened, the manja had already cut my throat. If I had not been wearing a helmet, it could have been fatal,” Harishankar Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Manja, coated with powdered glass, has been banned since 2017 due to its hazardous nature. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manja, coated with powdered glass, has been banned since 2017 due to its hazardous nature. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite the prohibition, its sale and use continue openly in parts of the city, posing serious risks to both humans and birds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the prohibition, its sale and use continue openly in parts of the city, posing serious risks to both humans and birds. {{/usCountry}}

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