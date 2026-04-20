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Lucknow: Elderly man’s throat slit by banned manja; helmet strap saves life

The victim a resident of Para, sustained injuries to his neck but survived due to his helmet strap, which prevented the sharp string from cutting deeper.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 10:13 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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A 62-year-old man narrowly escaped a fatal accident after his throat was slit by a kite string allegedly made of banned manja while he was riding a motorcycle on the Haiderganj–Bazaar Khala road, Lucknow, on Sunday.

Lucknow: Elderly man’s throat slit by banned manja; helmet strap saves life

Recently, the state capital was hit by a series of manja injuries incidents, killing one, a medical representative, and injuring as many as 20 others in a span of one month.

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The victim, identified as Harishankar Yadav, a resident of Para, sustained injuries to his neck but survived due to his helmet strap, which prevented the sharp string from cutting deeper.

According to Yadav, he was travelling to meet his sister in Aishbagh when he suddenly felt a sharp pain around his neck.

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