Cop hurt as mob attacks police team in UP’s Sant Kabir Nagar; 4 detained

A constable suffered injuries and a vehicle was damaged after a police team was allegedly attacked by a mob at Tulsipur Crossing in Sant Kabir Nagar district’s Mehdawal town in Uttar Pradesh late on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday. The situation is currently under control, though police remain on alert to prevent any further unrest. (For Representation)

Confirming the incident, superintendent of police (SP) Sandeep Kumar Meena said the mob, which had blocked traffic movement, hurled stones at the police team. The situation was brought under control and four suspected troublemakers were detained. Police are identifying others involved in the attack with the help of CCTV footage.

According to circle officer Sarv Daman Singh, the incident stemmed from a dispute between members of the Yadav and Nishad communities. The confrontation began when members of the Yadav group, residents of Navdari village, were drinking near Nagar Panchayat Tulsipur. An exchange of words between the two groups escalated into a clash.

During the clash, Chandra Bhan Nishad, the district youth wing president of the Nishad Party, sustained injuries. Enraged by the incident, around a hundred members of the Nishad community, along with residents from Dhauspar, Tulsipur, and Sailangri, gathered at the spot and blocked vehicular movement for nearly an hour.

When the police team arrived to control the situation, some members of the crowd allegedly began pelting stones. Constable Deepak Rawat was injured while chasing the miscreants. The mob also damaged the station in-charge’s vehicle.

“The police team was attacked while trying to restore order. A constable sustained injuries in the stone-pelting. Additional force was deployed immediately and the situation was brought under control,” the CO said.

Officials stated that the injured constable received medical treatment, and senior officers rushed to the spot to pacify both groups and prevent further escalation.

Station house officer, Mehdawal, Surendra Kumar said based on a written complaint filed by Akash Nishad, a case has been registered under Sections 191(2), 352, 324, and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The situation is currently under control, though police remain on alert to prevent any further unrest. Meanwhile, former MP and Nishad Party leader Parveen Nishad has criticised the police for their delayed response and threatened to launch a protest.