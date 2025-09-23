Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Lucknow man beaten to death by neighbours over 'interfaith relation', 2 held

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 06:00 pm IST

The victim, Ali Abbas, was attacked with rods after which he suffered head injuries, police said. 

A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death over a suspicion of interfaith relationship in Lucknow's Saadatganj area on the intervening night of September 22-23.

Two of the three have been arrested, while the third one is absconding. (Unsplash/representational)
Two of the three accused have been taken into custody, while the third one is absconding, PTI reported.

The accused have been identified as Himalaya Prajapati, Sonu and Saurabh Prajapati. They allegedly called the victim, Ali Abbas, to their house to discuss his “relationship with their sister where he beaten with sticks.

Abbas suffered head injuries and was taken to the hospital by local police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vishwajeet Srivastava said. However, he succumbed to the injuries.

His father Arif Zamir filed a complaint following which Himalaya and Saurabh were taken into custody. During the interrogation, the duo confessed to their crimes and said that they were upset about the victim's relationship with their sister.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further legal proceedings are underway.

