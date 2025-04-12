Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow: Villagers clash with police over alleged removal of BR Ambedkar statue

ANI |
Apr 12, 2025 09:03 PM IST

The clashes occurred when the police arrived in the village to allegedly remove the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Clashes broke out between police and villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Khantari village in Lucknow. The villagers allegedly pelted stones at the police forces, due to which the situation became tense.

According to MLA Yogesh Shukla, the statue was kept without permission and will be restored by following every procedure. (Reporesentational/Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
According to MLA Yogesh Shukla, the statue was kept without permission and will be restored by following every procedure. (Reporesentational/Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

According to the information, the clashes occurred when the police arrived in the village to remove the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, allegedly. The police did a 'lathicharge' on the villagers after the incident to control the situation. BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla reached the incident spot to ensure dialogue with the villagers.

According to MLA Yogesh Shukla, the statue was kept without permission and will be restored by following every procedure.

"This is a matter of Ambedkar's statue, and we want this matter to be resolved peacefully. There was no permission to place the statue, this is the order of the Supreme Court. The statue will be kept, but there is a process and system for it; we cannot break the system. I want that the statue should be kept and the wishes of the villagers should be fulfilled, and the law should also be protected, which should be kept according to the law written by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar", he told ANI.

Meanwhile, On the instructions of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for the first time on April 13, on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti, the statues of all great national heroes including Baba Saheb Ambedkar installed in all parks, monuments and squares will be cleaned, public representatives, officers, employees and the general public will participate in this.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary on 14th April, various events will be organized in all the districts of the state, public representatives, officers, and employees will garland the statue of Baba Saheb. Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary will be celebrated with pomp and state honors.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Lucknow: Villagers clash with police over alleged removal of BR Ambedkar statue
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On