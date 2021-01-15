IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Lucknow’s KGMU begins genome sequencing of new Covid-19 strain
india news

Lucknow’s KGMU begins genome sequencing of new Covid-19 strain

Apart from KGMU, the genome sequencing study will also start at Bananas Hindu University, Central Drug Research Institute, and National Botanical Research Institute
By Gaurav Saigal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:46 AM IST
KGMU, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (HT file)

Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has started the genome sequencing of Covid-19 to detect its new and more infectious strain found in the UK and for better treatment and management of the disease.

“We have tested 10 samples of patients suffering from coronavirus. Fortunately, not a single sample was detected with the new strain. After the purchase of the reagent kits required to analyse the genetic material of ... [the] virus, we will be able to test more samples every day,” said KGMU’s microbiology head Dr Amita Jain.

Earlier, the samples for genome sequencing were sent to Pune. Apart from KGMU, the genome sequencing study will also start at Bananas Hindu University, Central Drug Research Institute, and National Botanical Research Institute.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.