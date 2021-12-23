Ludhiana court blast: Man killed might have been carrying the bomb, suspect cops

Ludhiana police commissioner Gurpreet Bhullar said the explosion that rocked the Ludhiana district court premises on Thursday at around 12.25pm might have been executed by a human bomb. "Though not confirmed, the person whose body is inside and is yet to be identified was either carrying the bomb or was very close to the same, we are investigating," Bhullar said. Police have not picked the body and are waiting for the NSG's bomb disposal squad to investigate the link between the man and the mysterious explosion that took place near the washroom on the second floor of the district court complex in Ludhiana. The CP said the deceased is the prime suspect of the blast.

Police have confirmed one death in the explosion, though initially two deaths were reported from the spot. The incident ahead of elections has created a stir as chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi blamed anti-national elements behind the explosion.

"Saddened over the news of blast at Ludhiana court complex. I'm reaching the blast site shortly and I assure the people of the state that the guilty would not be spared. Anybody trying to disturb the peace and harmony of the state will be taken to task," Channi tweeted.

SAD leader advocate Harish Rai Dhanda, who will be contesting in the upcoming assembly election, claimed that he was the target of the attack. Accusing MLA Simarjit Singh Bains of masterminding the attack, Harish Rai Dhanda said his chamber is barely 50 feet from the blast site and he escaped the blast by only a few minutes as he left his chamber just before the explosion.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said he was saddened to know about the deaths in the blast. "Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of two individuals. Praying for the recovery of those injured. Punjab Police must get to the bottom of this,” Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted, “Shocked by news of blast at Ludhiana district court where two people lost their lives and several injured. May Guru Sahib grant peace to departed souls & fast recovery to the injured. Pb govt must focus on law & order instead of political vendetta to ensure peace & communal harmony in State.”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the incident and said, “First sacrilege, now blast. Some people want to disturb the peace of Punjab. Three crore people of Punjab will not allow their plans to succeed.”

