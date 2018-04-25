 Kotkhai schoolgirl raped and killed by lumberjack; he’s lone culprit: CBI | india news | Hindustan Times
Kotkhai schoolgirl raped and killed by lumberjack; he’s lone culprit: CBI

Anil Kumar, who is under arrest, was identified as the killer on the basis of a DNA test.

india Updated: Apr 25, 2018 17:43 IST
Rajesh Ahuja
Members of a college students union in Shimla protest the Kotkhai rape and murder on July 20, 2017.
Members of a college students union in Shimla protest the Kotkhai rape and murder on July 20, 2017.(Ravi Kumar/ HT Photo)

A lumberjack raped and killed a schoolgirl in a forest in Himachal Pradesh in July 2017, said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, as it explained the details of a crime that led to the arrest of eight policemen for the custodial death of a suspect.

Anil Kumar, who is under arrest, was identified as the killer on the basis of a DNA test, said the CBI. The Class 10 girl was found dead Halaila forest in Kotkhai on July 6, 2017, two days after she was reported missing.

The CBI said Kumar is the lone culprit. A special investigation team of the Himachal Pradesh police had in July arrested six men for the crime, but the state government handed over the case to the CBI after violent protests.

Before the CBI could start work, an accused called Suraj Kumar died in police custody. An Inspector General of Police and a superintendent of police are among the eight police officials under arrest for the custodial death.

