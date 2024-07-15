‘Lying is AAP’s habit': Cong leader on ‘concerns’ about jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's health

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) for its statements regarding jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's health. Dikshit urged AAP not to do politics over Kejriwal's health. He said that lying is AAP's habit and leaders like Atishi need to increase their credibility. Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

"I would expect at this time that these people will not do politics on the health of a big leader. If you also look at AAP, they bring up anything and say anything anywhere and I am sorry if anyone feels bad but lying is AAP's habit. Since 2012-13, they have been lying, whether it is corruption charges or how they will administer Delhi or pointing fingers at everyone," said Sandeep Dikshit as quoted by news agency ANI.

Recalling a protest that Kejriwal was part of, the former East Delhi MP claimed that the current Delhi CM was able to survive without eating for 8-9 days despite being a diabetic even then. He said AAP's claims about Kejriwal's health can't be trusted.

"I also remember that once when he (Arvind Kejriwal) was sitting on a protest, he was a diabetic patient even then, but he did not eat for 8-9 days. At that time it was said that it is a miraculous divine power that he is doing this, so there is no trust in them. There is that one story of a wolf, they have lied so many times that even when they tell the truth, sometimes it does not seem that they should be believed. So I would say to Atishi that increase your credibility a bit, then when any serious issue comes up everyone will be seen standing with you...," he added.

In recent times, AAP leaders have been expressing concern over Kejriwal's health saying that he is diabetes patient.

On Saturday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had claimed that Kejriwal lost 8.5 kg weight in prison and it could be a sign of some serious ailment. He also claimed that the blood sugar level of Kejriwal had dropped below 50 mg/dl five times.

Rejecting AAP's allegations, the Tihar jail authorities on Monday said that Kejriwal lost only 2 kg in prison. The authorities highlighted that an AIIMS medical board was regularly monitoring the AAP national convenor. They also sent a report to the Delhi government's Home Department regarding Kejriwal's health.