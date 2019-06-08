Lynching returns to take two more lives in Assam

An angry mob lynched a woman and her son to death in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The mob suspected the two to have killed the woman’s daughter-in-law

According to police officials, the incident took place at Sewpur Tea Estate in Rongpuria area of the district, located 485 km east of the state capital, on Friday.

“The mother, Jamuna Tanti, died of her injuries on Friday, while her son Ajay, who was admitted in hospital with critical injuries, succumbed on Saturday morning,” said Tinsukia police station in-charge Dipak Tamuli.

In a video of the incident, that has surfaced on social media platforms, a group of people are seen hitting the two victims lying on the ground continuously with rods and sticks.

The lynching took place after the body of Ajay’s wife Radha, who was missing since Wednesday, was recovered from a septic tank near their house on Friday.

Also read: ‘She was eager to join school after summer break’, says UP girl’s father

There is no trace yet of the couple’s two-month old daughter who has also been missing since Wednesday.

“We have registered a case against unknown persons and are probing. No one has been arrested yet,” Tamuli informed.

According to reports in local media, Ajay and Radha had got married two years ago and used to quarrel frequently. On Wednesday, Ajay told neighbours that his wife and daughter were missing.

Suspecting foul play, Radha’s family members reached the couple’s home and started searching the place. When they found her body in the septic tank they got infuriated and started damaging the couple’s house.

As the news spread, a mob attacked Ajay accusing him of killing his wife and daughter. His mother Jamuna was also not spared.

Friday’s attack comes almost a year after two youth from Guwahati were lynched by a mob in Karbi Anglong district on suspicion of being child lifters.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 13:47 IST