M P Veerendra Kumar dies at 84

M P Veerendra Kumar dies at 84

Veerendra Kumar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala and a former union minister, was 84.

Updated: May 29, 2020 00:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Kozhikode
M P Veerendra Kumar has passed away
M P Veerendra Kumar has passed away(PTI)
         

M P Veerendra Kumar, the Managing Director of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi and a member of PTI’s Board of Directors, died Thursday at a private hospital following cardiac arrest, family sources said.

Veerendra Kumar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala and a former union minister, was 84.

“He was admitted to the hospital here due to some health complications. But unfortunately he passed away a little before 11 PM,” the sources told PTI.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son, M V Shreyams Kumar, who is the Joint Managing Director of Mathrubhumi.

Veerendra Kumar was elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1987 and to the Lok Sabha twice.

Veerendra Kumar, the Left Democratic Front-backed Independent candidate, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in the elections held for the lone seat from Kerala in March 2018.

His last rites will be held at Wayanad tomorrow.

Veerendra Kumar had served thrice as the Chairman of Press Trust of India, and at the time of his death was one of the directors in the news agency’s board.

