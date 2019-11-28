e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

‘Maa Saheb, Bala Saheb...’: Supriya tweets ahead of Uddhav’s swearing in

Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said Bal Thackeray and his wife treated her with love and affection “more than a daughter” would get, and that she was missed them a lot.

india Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
NCP leader Supriya Sule seen during the winter session at Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
NCP leader Supriya Sule seen during the winter session at Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday, November 21, 2019. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

With Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray set to be sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday, NCP MP Supriya Sule turned emotional and said the Sena chief’s father late Bal Thackeray and mother Meenatai Thackeray should have been around this day.

Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said Bal Thackeray and his wife treated her with love and affection “more than a daughter” would get, and that she was missed them a lot.

Pawar and Bal Thackeray had been bitter critics of each other in the political sphere, but shared cordial relations off it.

The Shiv Sena is forming government in Maharashtra with once-rivals, the NCP and Congress.

“Maa Saheb and Bala Saheb - missing you so much today.

Both of you should have been here today. They treated me with so much love and affection more than a daughter! Their role in my life will always be special and memorable!” Sule tweeted.

Meenatai Thackeray was also known as ‘Maa Saheb’.

In 2006, the then Sena president Bal Thackeray did not field a party candidate when Pawar named Sule as the NCP’s candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat.

The Shiv Sena recently came together with the NCP and Congress to form government after falling out with its long- term ally BJP over the issue of the chief minister’s post following the last month’s state Assembly polls.

tags
top news
‘Politics of arrogance rejected’: Mamata jabs BJP after Bengal bypolls win
‘Politics of arrogance rejected’: Mamata jabs BJP after Bengal bypolls win
Ajit Pawar not in NCP’s first list of ministers, meets Sharad Pawar at home
Ajit Pawar not in NCP’s first list of ministers, meets Sharad Pawar at home
Pragya Thakur rebuked by BJP over Godse remark, barred from meeting of MPs
Pragya Thakur rebuked by BJP over Godse remark, barred from meeting of MPs
RIL becomes first Indian company to hit market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore
RIL becomes first Indian company to hit market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore
PM Modi avoids hotels, stays at airports in foreign transit: Amit Shah
PM Modi avoids hotels, stays at airports in foreign transit: Amit Shah
The Irishman review: Martin Scorsese helms Netflix’s most ambitious film
The Irishman review: Martin Scorsese helms Netflix’s most ambitious film
Xcent vs Aura: Hyundai hopes to amaze, cater to compact sedan segment’s desires
Xcent vs Aura: Hyundai hopes to amaze, cater to compact sedan segment’s desires
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
trending topics
HTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayVirat KohliWest Bengal by-pollsBigg Boss 13Alia BhattDeepika PadukoneAjit Pawar

don't miss

latest news

India News