‘Made to watch porn, stripped and abused’: 6 minors confess to killing cleric

JAIPUR: The six minors including a 10-year-old, who have confessed to having murdered the 32-year-old cleric at Ajmer-based Muhammedi Masjid on April 26, were allegedly made to watch pornographic videos, stripped, and sexually abused by him over the past seven months, police officers familiar with the questioning of the detainees said. Ihe cleric from Uttar Pradesh, who was appointed in October last year, was beaten to death by the six minors last month by the six children in the 10-17 age group (AFP FILE PHOTO)

The cleric from Uttar Pradesh, who was appointed in October last year, was beaten to death by the six minors last month while he was sleeping in his room inside the mosque, the police officer added.

“Initially, they told the police that three people whose faces were covered with a black cloth, entered the mosque around 3 am, snatched everyone’s phone, threatened them, and bludgeoned the cleric to death before escaping by jumping over a wall behind the mosque. But it was found during the investigation that they made up the story after killing the cleric, Muhammed Maheer, themselves,” said Ravindra Khinchi, the SHO of the local Ramganj police station.

According to the police, five of the six minors including a 10-year-old have been in the mosque as part of their religious education. “Four of them are from Uttar Pradesh and one is from Rajasthan’s Bundi. They arrived here during the tenure of the former cleric, after whose death last year, Maheer was appointed. The sixth minor (16) arrived last March,” added Khinchi.

According to the police, after being abused by the cleric, and not willing to put up with it any longer, the six bought a few sleeping pills from a nearby medical shop in the day when Maheer was away. “When he returned, they offered him a bowl of raita spiked with the pills. They then entered his room at around 2 am. The eldest, among them, who is 17, hit Maheer on his head multiple times. When he fell unconscious, the 16-year-old and the 10-year-old smothered him to death while the rest of the boys helped them tying his hands and legs with a rope,” said the SHO.

Later, they also hid their mobile phones in a bush behind the mosque and ran out to raise an alarm. The minors have told the police that their parents did not respond to their complaints about Maheer.

Police detained all the six accused on Sunday after their confession. “We have also seized the murder weapons and the ropes they used during the incident. We will also present them before the Child Welfare Commission for further counselling considering their mental state.”