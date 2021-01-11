Madhya Pradesh: 45-year-old woman gangraped by four men in Sidhi district

A 45-year-old woman was gangraped and injured by four men in Sidhi district, 672km east of Bhopal, late Saturday night.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in Sidhi, from where she was referred to Rewa in a serious condition on Sunday.

Police arrested all the four men, residents of a neighbouring village, on Sunday night. They will be produced before the court, said Manjulata Patle, additional superintendent of police, Sidhi.

Patle said, “The woman is a widow. On Saturday late night, the men tried to enter her house late at night on the pretext of asking for water. When the woman refused to give them water, the men broke into her house, raped her and injured her with an iron rod.”

The men fled the spot. The woman informed the police with the help of neighbours, said Patle.

Doctors at Rewa hospital performed a surgery on the woman Monday and her condition is stated to be stable, said the police officer.

(With inputs from Harendra Singh from Rewa)