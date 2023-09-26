On ‘lack of confidence’ in Shivraj Chouhan jibe, CM says ‘Congress is perturbed’

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday countered Congress' claim that BJP has ‘accepted defeat’ in the state in the run up to the assembly election, saying that the Congress is making such claims as the party can't comprehend the situation. His response came a day after Congress leader Kamal Nath called out the state government for its ‘18 years of misgovernance’ and claimed that the BJP has played its ‘last bet of false hope’ ahead of the state polls. He also chaffed the chief minster for being excluded from the election campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan(ANI)

"The Congress is perturbed, they can't comprehend what is happening. BJP is on its way to victory," CM Chouhan told reporters earlier today.

The BJP has released two lists of 39 candidates yesterday, with an addendum of one more contestant today, which featured big names including Union ministers Prahlad Singh Patel, Narendra Singh Tomar and Phaggan Singh Kulaste. However, CM Chouhan's name didn't find its place on the present lists.

The Congress took a jibe at BJP after the candidates' lists were released saying the results have been declared even before the polls. Taking swipe at CM Chouhan, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "When you are bent upon proving that your own chief minister is useless, then why would the people elect him."

Similarly, Kamal Nath, former CM of Madhya Pradesh, took a jibe at Shivraj Chouhan for being the ‘first chief minister of the country who is not the face of a CM'.

“Shivraj ji, be patient today. Whenever the Prime Minister comes to Madhya Pradesh, you involve him in one or the other lie. Along with the people of Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister is also troubled by the double speed of your lie machine, that is why he has excluded you from the entire election campaign," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Congress marked its victory after it bagged 114 seats out of 230 in the 2018 assembly election, and formed a government under Kamal Nath. However, the government collapsed in 2020 after MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia rebelled against Kamal Nath and paved the way for Shivraj Singh Chouhan to become CM.

CM Chouhan earlier slammed Congress for turning Madhya Pradesh into a ‘bimaru rajya’ under its regime, and claimed that his government has removed that stigma.

“We did a lot of work in Madhya Pradesh. Remember that dark phase of Congress when Congress made Madhya Pradesh a 'bimaru rajya' (sick state). We have removed that stigma of Bimaru. During Congress rule, there used to be only 60,000 kilometers of broken and damaged roads in the state, today we have built five lakh kilometers of magnificent roads in the state,” he said at a congregation of BJP workers.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for polls later this year.