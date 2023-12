Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Full list of Congress winning candidates

Madhya Pradesh election results 2023: The Congress party is giving a tough fight to ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023, with the vote counting currently underway. BJP is leading with a major seat majority in MP but it is a close fight with Congress. The elections are crucial for both as the counting for four states is underway, and it seems like it will be a 2-2 tie for Congress and BJP.

Congress leader and former MP CM Kamal Nath with his son Nakul Nath (ANI)(ANI Photo)