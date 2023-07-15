Madhya Pradesh govt hikes DA of staffers by 4% from Jan 1, 2023

Madhya Pradesh chief minister on Friday announced his government will give 42% dearness allowance (DA) -- a hike of 4% -- to its employees like the Centre with retrospective effect from January 1.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The move comes ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled by the year-end.

The announcement is expected to affect 700,000 state government employees, officials said.

“Arrears [from January to June on account of this hike] of the dearness allowance will be disbursed in three equal installments,” the CM said.

“We have taken a lot of revolutionary steps in the interest of employees. Now, we have decided to give 42% DA [with a hike of 4%] like the Centre from January itself,” Chouhan tweeted.