Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh govt hikes DA of staffers by 4% from Jan 1, 2023

Madhya Pradesh govt hikes DA of staffers by 4% from Jan 1, 2023

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 15, 2023 12:26 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister announces 4% hike in dearness allowance for state employees, with retrospective effect from January 1.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister on Friday announced his government will give 42% dearness allowance (DA) -- a hike of 4% -- to its employees like the Centre with retrospective effect from January 1.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
The move comes ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled by the year-end.

The announcement is expected to affect 700,000 state government employees, officials said.

“Arrears [from January to June on account of this hike] of the dearness allowance will be disbursed in three equal installments,” the CM said.

“We have taken a lot of revolutionary steps in the interest of employees. Now, we have decided to give 42% DA [with a hike of 4%] like the Centre from January itself,” Chouhan tweeted.

Saturday, July 15, 2023
