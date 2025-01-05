Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announces renaming of three Ujjain villages

PTI |
Jan 05, 2025 10:40 PM IST

The three villages that are being renamed are Gajnikhedi Panchayat, Jahangirpur and Maulana village.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced the change of names of three villages in Ujjain district in view of public sentiments.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made the announcement at a function in Ujjain's Badnagar. (PTI)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made the announcement at a function in Ujjain's Badnagar. (PTI)

"Gajnikhedi Panchayat will now be named as Chamunda Mata village. Similarly, Jahangirpur will now be known as Jagdishpur and Maulana village will be known as Vikram Nagar," he said.

Addressing a function after inaugurating the CM Rise School building in Badnagar in Ujjain district, the chief minister said that villages and towns would be named considering public sentiments.

Yadav said the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an alumnus of the school developed as CM Rise School.

"This school will be named after Vajpayee," he said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also attended the inaugural programme.

Joshi said the Madhya Pradesh government has done a great job in the field of education by working on the concept of CM Rise School.

"Such an investment for improving educational quality is not seen in any other state," he said.

The school is constructed at the cost of 40 crore.

The Union minister hailed the construction of a floating solar power plant in Omkareshwar dam, saying MP will become a power surplus state.

Joshi said India will soon become the third largest economy in the world.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On