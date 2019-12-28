e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh cops, in civil dress, seen beating a boy; CM orders probe

Madhya Pradesh cops, in civil dress, seen beating a boy; CM orders probe

After the purported video went viral on social media, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday took cognisance and ordered a probe into the matter.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2019 13:26 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Damoh, Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pardesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath addresses the gathering during the sit in dharna against CAA and NRC, outside Rajghat, in New Delhi.
Madhya Pardesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath addresses the gathering during the sit in dharna against CAA and NRC, outside Rajghat, in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

A shocking video has surfaced from Damoh city in Sagar division of Madhya Pradesh in which two police officials dressed in civil clothes purportedly seen brutally thrashing a boy even as he screams in pain.

After the purported video went viral on social media, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday took cognisance and ordered a probe into the matter.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Nath said, “In Damoh, a video of an innocent boy being assaulted has come to my notice. An order to probe the incident has been given to the police administration.”

“Instructions have also been given to take strict action against those found guilty. Such inhumane incidents bring shame to humanity and cannot be tolerated. The culprits will not be spared,” he added in the following tweet.

In the video, as both policemen allegedly assault the boy, several other officials can also be seen casually sitting around and witnessing the incident unfold.

Police have said that the constables in the video have been identified and further probe is underway.

“A video has surfaced which appears to be from Damoh city. In the video, two officials in civil dress are seen beating a boy. The officials have been identified and further investigation is underway,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh told reporters.

tags
top news
‘More disastrous than...’: Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on BJP over NRC, NPR
‘More disastrous than...’: Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on BJP over NRC, NPR
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
Mary Kom beats Zareen to make Indian team for Olympic qualifiers
Mary Kom beats Zareen to make Indian team for Olympic qualifiers
MPs get unique call centre to answer their queries 24/7
MPs get unique call centre to answer their queries 24/7
Decoding Indian economy 2010-19: From external to domestic shocks
Decoding Indian economy 2010-19: From external to domestic shocks
Family gifts grandma late husband’s old letters, her reaction is everything
Family gifts grandma late husband’s old letters, her reaction is everything
‘Kaneria will say anything for money,’ Javed Miandad
‘Kaneria will say anything for money,’ Javed Miandad
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news