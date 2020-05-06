Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 tally crosses 3,000, deaths at 176

india

Updated: May 06, 2020 06:52 IST

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday crossed 3,000 with 107 new infections being reported, government data showed.

The statewide tally rose to 3,049.On a positive note, around 1,000 patients were discharged from government hospitals after being cured, official said.

Among states that have reported more than 100 Covid-19 deaths, Madhya Pradesh has the second highest fatality rate in the country, trailing only West Bengal. MP’s fatality rate, with 176 deaths, is 5.77% compared to West Bengal’s 10.56%.

Indore reported 43 new coronavirus cases that surfaced in the past 24 hours, taking the city’s tally to 1,654, or 54% of MP’s total. Indore with 79 Covid deaths, accounts for 44.84% of the state’s fatalities.

Ujjain’s situation continued to be grim. It has reported 184 positive cases, the third highest in the state after Indore and Bhopal, but its fatality rate is the worst with 40 deaths, making for a fatality rate of 21.73% . In the past two days, Ujjain has reported 10 deaths.

The central government decided on Sunday to send one medical team each to Indore and Bhopal to control the situation in the two cities.

The state’s health minister requested Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday to send a team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal ,to Ujjain to bring the situation under control.

On Monday night, the state government shifted Ujjain collector Shashank Mishra to the state secretariat in Bhopal and appointed Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Ashish Singh as the new collector .

“There should be a constant watch on patients in Ujjain,” chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at a review meeting on Tuesday.

“If required, the help of doctors from Indore and Bhopal should be sought for those patients who are on ventilators or in intensive care units. The death rate should not go up.”