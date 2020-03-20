Madhya Pradesh crisis: Timeline of events leading up to trust vote

india

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 11:29 IST

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly is reconvening today to hold a floor test for the Kamal Nath-led Congress government after an order from the Supreme Court. Since the Assembly elections in the state, the Congress has won trust votes, but time, it is not in a commanding position.

Here’s a timeline of events leading up to the trust vote in Assembly:

December 11, 2018: State assembly election results declared, Congress wins to replace BJP government after being out of power for 15 years. Congress gets 114 seats and BJP 109 against the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member state assembly.

December 14, 2018: Kamal Nath stakes claim before Governor to form government with support of all the four independent, two BSP and one SP MLAs, thus claiming to have the strength of 121 MLAs in the House.

December 17, 2018: Kamal Nath, 72, sworn-in as the 18th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

December 25, 2018: Kamal Nath constitutes his cabinet, inducts 28 MLAs. Surprisingly, all of them were given cabinet rank, leaving six ministerial berths vacant. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s son and nephew get ministerial berths. Sons of two late Congress leaders and nephew of another late Congress leader too get ministerial berths. Several senior leaders ignored.

January 8, 2019: Congress MLA NP Prajapati elected as Speaker of the state assembly. Thus, Congress government proves its majority in the House.

January 10, 2019: In another jolt to BJP, Congress MLA Heena Kanware elected as Deputy Speaker. Kamal Nath government proves its majority again.

April 7, 2019: IT department conducts raids at the residences and other establishments associated with Kamal Nath’s political advisor RK Miglani and his OSD in the secretariat Praveen Kakkar.

September 3, 2019: Forest minister in Kamal Nath government, Umang Singhar, a tribal leader and nephew of late deputy CM Jamuna Devi, accuses senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh of running the government from behind the curtain and trying to blackmail the present dispensation. He writes to Congress president Sonia Gandhi too requesting her to stop Digvijaya Singh’s interference in government.

March 3/4, 2020: High drama at a Gurugram resort. Digvijaya Singh alleges horse-trading, says at least eight MLAs taken to the resort by BJP leaders. One of MLAs, BSP’s Rambai Singh Parihar, brought back by ministers Jaivardhan Singh, son of Digvijaya Singh, and Jitendra Patwari. Later, it turns out there were 10 MLAs including seven Congress MLAs. These MLAs, including three from Congress, fly to Bengaluru and go incommunicado. In the next few days eight of the MLAs including six Congress MLAs return and show their allegiance to Kamal Nath.

March 8, 2020: 19 Congress MLAs, most of them from Gwalior-Chambal region, including six ministers go incommunicado. They are traced in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh accuse BJP of holding the MLAs captive in a resort. Three Congress MLAs join the 19 later at Bengaluru.

March 10, 2020: AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress.

March 10, 2020: While Holi celebration goes on across the country the 19 Congress MLAs send their resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon and the Speaker Prajapati through e-mail. Later in the evening, BJP MLA and former home minister Bhupendra Singh hands over original copy of the resignation letters carrying it from Bengaluru to the Speaker at his residence. The remaining three Congress MLAs while in Bhopal submit their resignation to the Speaker one after another to cause a flutter in the government and the ruling party.

March 11, 2020: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP in Delhi.

March 12, 2020: Scindia given rousing reception in Bhopal by BJP leaders and workers from Raja Bhoj Airport to state BJP headquarters, a distance of about 13 kilometres.

March 13, 2020: Chief Minister Kamal Nath meets the Governor and hands over a letter to him to request him to use his good office to rescue the MLAs from the BJP leaders’ captivity, which he claims has been carried out with the help of Union home minister Amit Shah. BJP nominee for Rajya Sabha election Jyotiraditya Scindia files his nomination papers.

March 14, 2020: State assembly Speaker NP Prajapati accepts resignations of six MLAs who happened to be ministers. A delegation of BJP leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gopal Bhargava, Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh and others meets the Governor, hands over a letter to him and requests him to ask the ‘minority Congress government’ to prove its majority in the House in a floor test.

March 14/15, 2020: In a midnight missive to the Chief Minister, the Governor asks him to seek a trust vote on the very first day of the state assembly’s budget session on March 16 immediately after his (Governor’s) address.

March 15, 2020: Chief Minister claims he enjoys majority in the House as he had proved it several times in the past but there will be no meaning of a floor test if it is held while his party’s MLAs are held captive.

March 16, 2020: No floor test is held in the state assembly. It is adjourned till March 26 citing concern over impact of coronavirus. As many as 10 BJP MLAs, led by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, move Supreme Court to challenge the Speaker’s decision to adjourn the House. Prior to assembly session, CM writes to Governor to explain why a floor test is not possible in absence of 22 MLAs who are held captive. Governor writes to CM again, in the evening, expresses anguish over tone and language of the CM’s letter and asks him to face a floor test on March 17 otherwise, he warns, it will be presumed that the government has lost its majority in the House

March 17, 2020: CM in a letter to Governor reiterates his stand and says if any floor test is held in absence of 22 Congress MLAs who are held captive it will be unconstitutional. He dares Opposition to come with a no confidence motion instead. Opposition leaders meet Governor and urge him to direct Kamal Nath government not to take policy decisions and make appointments in government-run boards and corporations.

March 18, 2020: Congress’ Rajya Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh, accompanied by KPCC president DK Shivakumar, at least six ministers of Kamal Nath cabinet and three other MLAs reach Bengaluru resort to, what he says, meet his voters (MLAs) early morning. High drama is witnessed at resort as MLAs refuse to meet him or any other Congress leader. In their messages through video clips they say they are all with Jyotiraditya Scindia. Digvijaya Singh and others detained and released by police.

March 19, 2020: Supreme Court allows Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s petition and orders a floor test in the state assembly on March 20. Speaker NP Prajapati accepts resignation of the remaining MLAs, 16 in number.

March 20, 2020: In the wee hours a notification is issued by the Speaker to reconvene state assembly to hold a floor test.