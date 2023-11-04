Madhya Pradesh elections: Amit Shah hits out at Congress, urges voters to opt for ‘double engine’ govt

Union home minister Amit Shah stepped up the attack on Opposition Congress on Saturday, saying that the party follows “the formula of 4Cs — corruption, commission, communalism and criminalisation” — and urged the voters of Madhya Pradesh to opt for the “double engine” government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Union home minister Amit Shah hits out at opposition Congress during a public rally in Karera of Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia shared the stage with Shah and said that the previous Congress government did not work for the betterment of the common people or the state’s development.

Addressing a rally in Karera, a constituency reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, Shah said that the Congress disrespected BR Ambedkar but tried to appropriate his legacy. “The Congress runs on 4C formula. It does politics of corruption, commission, communalism and criminalisation. The Congress disrespected Babasaheb Ambedkar but roams around carrying his photograph. It did not give him Bharat Ratna and conspired to ensure he never reached Parliament,” he said.

Shah said unlike the Congress, the BJP worked for the upliftment of all sections of society. “Our government came to power and we bestowed Bharat Ratna on Babasaheb Ambedkar (in 1990 when a non-Congress National Front government also including the BJP was in place). We made Ram Nath Kovind, the son of a Dalit, the President...,” he said.

Scindia said that the BJP government outperformed the Congress when it come to the development of the state.

“In the tenure of three years... the work, which was not done in 55 years by the Congress government, was done. I feel proud of the government that was formed with the blessings of PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” he said.

Elections to the 230-member state assembly will be held on November 17. MP has been the bastion of the BJP since 2003, except for a 15-month interregnum when Congress leader Kamal Nath was the CM.

“The Congress government (when Digvijaya Singh was the CM) kept MP in darkness for many years. Madhya Pradesh was made a BIMARU (an acronym for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh that was used to denote the lack of development in various sectors in the states). On the other hand, the BJP government worked for farmers, backward classes, Dalits, tribal people, women and youth in the last 18 years,” he said.

“Kamal Nath established the commission and transfer Industry in MP. He closed Shivraj ji’s more than 51 welfare schemes (when he became CM). If he comes to power again, then these schemes will be stopped,” he added.

Shah also targeted the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre. “When Manmohan’s government was there, Alya, Mallya, Jamalya used to enter from Pakistan and explode bombs. Manmohan’s tongue was stitched. When Modi ji became PM, he avenged the Pulwama and Uri attacks..,” the home minister said. He added that unlike the previous Congress governments at the Centre, the BJP government took decisive steps on long-pending issues like the revocation of Article 370 and the Construction of Ram temple.

Congress spokesperson Anand Jat said, “BJP which never respect Constitution of India shouldn’t spread lies about BR Ambedkarji. BJP leaders are not talking about inflation, corruption and unemployment but they are diverting voters...”