Madhya Pradesh farmer gets transformer after video showing him pleading goes viral

A Madhya Pardesh farmer received a long-awaited transformer after a video showing him falling at the feet of the district collector’s security personnel and pleading for it went viral.

Guna parliamentarian Jyotiraditya Scindia, instructed the district administration to get the transformer installed in the farmer Ajeet Jatav’s field within two hours and the order was carried out.

Jatav, a resident of Rinay village in Rannaud tehsil, said that he had been trying to get the transformer for five months, even depositing Rs 40,000 for it in August of last year.

In the video, the farmer is seen falling at the feet of collector Anugrah P’s security personnel as she boards a car at the Collectorate . “When I came to know of the problem the farmer in my constituency was facing, I immediately instructed the authorities to get the transformer installed within two hours. I am happy to note that it has been done. The Congress’s resolution is the farmer’s growth and happiness, ” Scindia said.

State BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari, however, attacked the state’s newly formed Congress government, saying that farmers were “suffering” during its regime.”

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 23:01 IST