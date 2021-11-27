Madhya Pradesh heritage building Minto hall renamed after BJP icon

Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that popular heritage building Minto Hall in Bhopal will be named after BJP’s founder member late Kushabhau Thakre.

Addressing BJP leaders in a state executive committee meeting, Chouhan said: “It’s our land, our soil, our stone, our building and hard work of our labourer but name is of Minto. Many MLAs reached this assembly with the contribution of Thakre ji. Thakre ji empowered the party [BJP] in MP so now it will be named after Thakre.”

Minto Hall was constructed in 1909 by Nawab Sultan Jahan Begum. The fourth and the last begum of Bhopal named the heritage building as ‘Minto Hall’ to felicitate Lord Minto, the then Viceroy of India. Minto Hall was used as the state legislative assembly hall after India gained independence. The hall was renovated in 2018 as a convention centre and has a restaurant and bar. BJP state president VD Sharma said the Hall would be developed as per ideology of Thakre, including the closure of the bar.

A historian from Bhopal, Rizwan Uddin Ansari said, “BJP leaders can’t change the history so they are changing the name. The building has a heritage importance and very popular for unique architecture which is fusion of Nawabi culture and British colonial era. Will they change the architecture too because that will also remind us about British and Nawabs? ” he asked.

(With agency inputs)

