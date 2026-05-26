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MP woman sits with 42-year-old fashion designer son's corpse for 5 days, praying for his revival

Police said a milkman went to deliver milk and reported a foul odour and seeping blood, leading to the discovery of the body five days after the man died

Updated on: May 26, 2026 05:01 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar
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A 42-year-old man’s body was found at his home in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha five days after his death, with his 64-year-old mother by his side, praying for his revival by keeping a Bible on his chest, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the man had worked for a fashion designer company in Mumbai.

Police said the matter came to light after a milkman went to deliver milk and reported a foul odour and seeping blood, leading to the discovery of the body . They added that they rushed to the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem.

Vidisha police superintendent Rohit Kashwani said the man worked for a fashion designer company in Mumbai. “His mother is a retired teacher. Following his father’s death, he had been living in Vidisha with his mother for the past year. His two brothers live abroad. The man was ill, and the mother was depressed and never spoke to anyone in the locality.”

He added that the mother told the milkman that “everyone” killed her son. “He [milkman] alerted the neighbours and police,” said Kashwani. He added that the neighbours told police the foul smell had been coming for three to four days. “The woman was seen working as usual, so nobody suspected anything untoward.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / MP woman sits with 42-year-old fashion designer son's corpse for 5 days, praying for his revival
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