Madhya Pradesh man set on fire for flashing private parts, 2 arrested: Police

A man has sustained 20% burn injuries to his private parts after he was allegedly set on fire for flashing women, in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, police said on Sunday. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, while the man is undergoing treatment, an official added.

According to the police, Deepchand often harassed women of Kajli village in the district by standing naked in front of them, despite several warnings.

Bijadehi police station in-charge, BL Uike, said, “Deepchand used to flash his private parts before the women of the village. He was warned many times but he didn’t listen. On Saturday, too, he was standing naked in front of the women of the village.”

The two arrested men, Sudesh Kavade and Krishna Uike, tried to stop him on the day of the incident too, but he didn’t listen. “The women informed the villagers, after which Sudesh and Krishna poured petrol on him and set his private parts on fire,” he added.

The two have been booked under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon) and 506 (punishment criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Deepchand, meanwhile, received 20% burn injuries and has been referred to Betul district hospital, the official said, adding that he will also be booked on charges of harassment.

