Madhya Pradesh minister apologises for comments about upper caste women

Madhya Pradesh minister Bisahulal Sahu apologised on Sunday over his comments that upper-caste women should work like those from the lower strata of society following a warning from chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the remarks.

Rajput and other upper caste organisations protested against the comments made on Thursday. “The women from lower strata of society in the villages work in the fields and also do household chores. But the big people like Thakur and Thakar keep their women confined to homes and do not let them go out. They should pull them out from their houses because both men and women should work equally,” said Sahu, a tribal, on Thursday.

Chouhan on Sunday said he called Sahu and he has publicly apologised for his statement. “Whatever the sentiment, the message should not go wrong. Every word should be spoken carefully. I have warned all the ministers and MLAs (members of legislative assembly) that such statements should not be given under any circumstances.” He added anything that sends a wrong message to the people will not be forgiven whoever the person may be. He added respect for women is paramount.

In a video, Sahu said he has always respected women. “My statement hurt their sentiments so I want to apologise. My intention was not to hurt anyone.”

On Saturday, Rajput groups Karni Sena and Kshatriya Mahasabha protested across the state. Karni Sena members also showed black flags to Sahu at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party office.

Chouhan in 2018 faced an upper-caste backlash when he said nobody can dare to take reservation away amid rallies against quotas in the promotion and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act.