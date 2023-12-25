close_game
News / India News / Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion full list: Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel take oath

Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion full list: Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel take oath

ByHT News Desk
Dec 25, 2023 04:02 PM IST

MP Cabinet expansion: A total of 28 BJP leaders are taking oath as ministers, including six ministers of state (independent charge) and four state ministers.

Bhopal: In the first-ever expansion of the Mohan Yadav government's cabinet, BJP stalwarts Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Singh Patel took oath as Madhya Pradesh ministers on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: A glimpse of the event.
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: A glimpse of the event.

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office to 28 ministers today, including six ministers of state (independent charge) and four state ministers.

Apart from Vijayvargiya and Patel, Rakesh Singh, Rao Uday Pratap Singh, Karan Singh Verma, Nagar Singh Chauhan, Samapatiya Uike, Eidal Singh Kansana, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Inder Singh Parmar, Nirmala Bhuria, Tulsi Silawat, Vijay Shah, Vishwas Sarang, Govind Singh Rajput, Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Rakesh Shukla and Chetan Kashyap took oath as cabinet ministers.

Krishna Gaur, Dharmendra Lodhi, Dilip Jaiswal, Gautam Tetwal, Lakhan Patel and Narayan Panwar took oath as minister of state (independent charge).

Radha Singh, Pratima Bagri, Dilip Ahirwar and Narendra Shivaji Patel took oath as minister of states.

Read highlights of the MP cabinet expansion

Earlier today, CM Yadav said the members of the state cabinet would take oath at around 3.30 pm today. He had met Governor Mangubhai C Patel at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal this morning.

"At 3:30 pm today, the Governor will administer the oath to the members of our new cabinet. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National Chief JP Nadda, state BJP chief VD Sharma, and all senior party leaders, the new cabinet will work for the betterment of the state," CM Yadav had said.

Mohan Yadav was the party's surprise pick for the post of the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. He replaced four-time CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

With Yadav's appointment, the BJP wanted to offset the anti-incumbency factor in view of the 2024 general elections. The party also aimed to woo the sizable OBC community.

Chouhan today said he hopes the members of the state cabinet would help extend the development works in Madhya Pradesh.

"I have faith that the government that will be formed today is going to work for the development of the state under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Mohan Yadav," he said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

