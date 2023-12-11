Madhya Pradesh swearing-in ceremony to be held on December 13: CM-designate Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Mohan Yadav on Monday, speaking to reporters, said that the oath ceremony of the cabinet will be taking place on Wednesday, December 13. BJP MLA Mohan Yadav after being elected as the leader of the state legislative party, in Bhopal. (PTI)

Yadav said, “The oath ceremony will be held the day after tomorrow, 13th December. The state's programme is yet to be released. It will come out soon.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav as the designated Chief Minister. The 58-year-old leader was appointed as the leader of the BJP legislative party during a meeting at the party headquarters in Bhopal. Narendra Singh Tomar, who resigned as a union minister after being elected to the assembly, has been designated as the new assembly speaker.

Additionally, the outgoing Finance Minister and two-time MLA Jagdish Devda from Mandsaur, and the outgoing Public Relations Minister MLA Rajendra Shukla from Rewa, have been elected as Deputy Chief Ministers.

After being named the CM-designate, Yadav said, “I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities.”

Yadav, affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, previously held the position of Higher Education Minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

His appointment as the Chief Minister-elect comes ten days after the BJP secured a victory in the Madhya Pradesh assembly election, winning 163 out of 230 seats and overcoming anti-incumbency. This election marked the BJP's first time participating without a designated chief ministerial candidate in 20 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted at least 14 rallies in the state during the election campaign.

Upon taking the oath of office, Yadav will become the fifth chief minister representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), following in the footsteps of Sunderlal Patwa, Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Notably, Chouhan held the position of Chief Minister for over 16 years.