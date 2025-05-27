Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Madhya Pradesh rape case: Police say brutalised tribal victim's intestines came out

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2025 07:34 AM IST

The woman was raped at the home of one of the accused after she attended a wedding on Friday night, May 23. She died the next day. 

A tribal woman who died of excessive bleeding after she was gangraped by two men in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district last week was put through immense brutality. The police said on Monday that the woman's intestines were ripped out by the accused.

The accused even tried to put the intestines back in after assaulting the woman, said police. (Representational)
The accused even tried to put the intestines back in after assaulting the woman, said police. (Representational)

However, no external item such as a rod was recovered from the scene. “No iron or wooden rod has been recovered from the crime scene so far. She died of excessive bleeding," Khargone range Deputy Inspector General of Police Siddharth Bahuguna and Kalwa police station in-charge inspector Jagdeesh Sindya told PTI.

The two accused have been identified as Hari Ram Korku and Sunil Korku. Hari allegedly put his hands inside the woman’s body after assaulting her, because of which her intestines ripped out, the police said. He even tried to put the intestines back in but failed to do so.

"We are piecing together evidence and video recording them. We are trying to get the remand of the two accused to recover a blood-soaked bed roll from the cot at the scene," PTI quoted Sindya as saying.

The woman was raped at Hari Ram Korku’s home after she attended a wedding on Friday night, May 23, according to Additional police superintendent Rajesh Raghuvanshi. She died the next day.

While the post mortem report is awaited, the primary medical reports did confirmed rape, brutality and serious injuries to the woman’s private parts and severe damage to her uterus, according to Raghuvanshi.

Both the accused are facing charges under sections 66 (causing death), 70 (1) (gangrape) and 103 (1) (murder punishment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said the PTI report.

