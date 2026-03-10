Madhya Pradesh: Stray cattle to get saffron tags to help manage them better

Around four million stray cattle in Madhya Pradesh will be issued unique 12-digit saffron tags to differentiate them from domestic animals and help the government manage them better. The tags will be issued as part of the Bharat Pashudhan project. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

Stray cattle were responsible for 237 road accidents, leading to 94 deaths and 133 injuries, according to the State Crime Record Bureau’s 2024 and 2025 data. Farmers have complained about stray cattle damaging crops, especially during the Kharif season.

The tags are aimed at bringing stray cattle under the Unique Animal Identification. “We faced difficulties with scanning tags on the cattle. The new colour would make identification easier. The state had requested the Centre for colour distinction in the tags, and in principle approval has been received,” additional chief secretary (animal husbandry) Umakant Umrao said.

A second official said that the new tags will be issued as part of the Bharat Pashudhan project, an initiative under the National Digital Livestock Mission to digitise the country’s livestock. “Each stray or destitute cow living in shelter homes will be allotted a unique 12-digit saffron tag. This distinction will help cattle-catching teams quickly differentiate between domestic and stray animals.”

Farmer leader Kedar Sirohi welcomed the move and said the government should focus on preventing stray cattle from damaging crops. “A different tag colour might work, but I still have my doubts.”

As many as 78,153 stray cattle were seized and detained in the state in 2025, and owners paid over ₹25.58 lakh in fines, according to data tabled in the legislative assembly in February.

Abandoning domestic cattle is prohibited and can result in a fine under the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act, 2004. In 2023, the Municipal Corporations Act, 1956, was amended to allow detention of cattle with a fine of ₹200 for the first offence, ₹500 for the second, and ₹1,000 for the third. Cattle owners are required to pay ₹150 daily to cover feeding expenses.